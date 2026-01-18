EXCLUSIVE: Milagro Gramz Becomes Lawyer – For Herself In High-Stakes Appeal Against Megan Thee Stallion

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Milagro Gramz is representing herself against Megan Thee Stallion’s appeal after winning a reduced $59K verdict in a harassment case.

Milagro Gramz is putting on her lawyer hat and fighting Megan Thee Stallion without any legal help.

The blogger filed her own response to Megan’s appeal after a jury cut her damages to $59,000 and pushing back on Megan Thee Stallion’s attempt to revive the defamation case.

Megan sued Gramz in October 2024 for harassment and promoting a sexually explicit deepfake video. She claimed Gramz acted as a “paid surrogate” for Tory Lanez during his criminal trial. The lawsuit said Gramz spread lies and encouraged thousands of followers to view fake pornographic content featuring Megan.

At trial, jurors had to decide whether Gramz qualified as a media defendant under Florida law. The jury said she did.

That finding carried major consequences because Florida requires special notice before someone can sue a media defendant for defamation. Jurors concluded Megan Thee Stallion failed to meet that requirement.

Based on that finding, the court dismissed a defamation claim and entered final judgment in what Milagro Gramz considered a major win, which obviously irked Meg.

The jury did find Gramz liable on other claims tied to promoting the deepfake. Jurors initially awarded $75,000 in damages, but the judge reduced the award to $59,000 after post-trial motions.

That reduction is exactly why Gramz wants the verdict to stick. In her seven-page filing, she argues Megan Pete cannot accept the benefit of a reduced judgment while trying to erase the jury findings that led to it.

She says Megan Pete agreed during the trial that the jury should decide media status and helped shape the jury instructions. Gramz also argues that reopening the verdict would mess with the jury system.

She warns that letting a party selectively challenge unfavorable findings after trial would weaken confidence in verdicts. It would also punish defendants who exercise their right to a jury trial.

The case drew national attention because it centers on artificial intelligence and sexual deepfakes.

Megan Thee Stallion recently received outside legal support from attorneys raising alarms about AI-generated sexual imagery. That support included assistance from lawyers representing E. Jean Carroll, whose defamation cases against Donald Trump focused on reputational damage.

Gramz rejected those arguments in her filing. She said policy concerns cannot override a trial record or jury findings. She also argued that the evidence showed she questioned the content when it surfaced and discouraged AI-generated material.

Gramz removed posts after learning more, conduct she says does not meet the legal standard for extreme behavior.

The blogger’s position is straightforward. She says the jury already decided the key issues and the court applied Florida law correctly. There is no legal basis to reopen the case, according to her filing.

This whole drama started after Tory Lanez shot Megan in the foot back in July 2020. The shooting happened after they left a party at Kylie Jenner’s house in Los Angeles.

Tory Lanez was convicted on three felony charges in December 2022. A judge sentenced him to 10 years behind bars.