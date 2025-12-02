EXCLUSIVE: Milagro Gramz Gets Big Win Over Megan Thee Stallion As Judge Slashes Damages

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Milagro Gramz scored a pivotal courtroom win in Florida when a federal judge tossed the defamation payout awarded to Megan Thee Stallion.

The judge slashed the total damages to $59,000 and shifted the outcome of a lawsuit that had gripped the Hip-Hop world for weeks. The decision, issued on Tuesday (December 2), wiped out all damages tied to defamation per se after the court found Megan failed to meet a crucial legal requirement under Florida law.

The judge ruled that Megan Thee Stallion didn’t comply with Florida Statute 770.01, which requires plaintiffs to give media defendants written notice at least 5 days before filing a defamation suit. The court noted it was “uncontested” that Megan never sent such notice.

Since the jury had already determined that Gramz operated as a media figure due to her consistent commentary and reporting on public legal matters, the defamation award was legally unenforceable.

That ruling eliminated a $15,000 compensatory award and a $1,000 punitive award tied to the defamation claim. What remains is $59,000 in damages linked to two other claims the jury upheld: intentional infliction of emotional distress and the promotion of an altered sexual depiction.

The trial, which ran from November 17 through December 1, pulled back the curtain on the digital fallout Megan endured after the Tory Lanez shooting case.

Jurors heard about Milagro Gramz’s repeated online accusations that Megan lied under oath, calling her a “non-credible witness” and suggesting she misled the court. These statements were at the heart of the now-vacated defamation claim.

Megan’s legal team also introduced evidence that Gramz promoted a manipulated, explicit video of the rapper without her consent. The jury found that Gramz acted “willfully and maliciously” in sharing the altered content, awarding $50,000 in damages for that claim alone.

Another $9,000 was awarded for emotional distress, stemming from Megan’s testimony about the emotional toll of relentless online harassment, misinformation and public ridicule.

Megan Thee Stallion described the financial and psychological cost of therapy and recovery in the wake of the viral attacks. While the judge closed the case, the court retains jurisdiction over Megan’s request for injunctive relief, which could lead to future restrictions on Milagro Gramz’s conduct.

For now, both sides are barred from seeking legal costs or attorney fees until any post-trial motions or appeals are resolved.