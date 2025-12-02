Megan Thee Stallion: A Breakdown Of Damages In Dollars

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion won a $75,000 judgment in a Miami federal courtroom after a jury found blogger Milagro Gramz liable for defamation, emotional distress and distributing a digitally altered explicit video without the rapper’s consent.

The decision, delivered December 1 in the Southern District of Florida, capped off a contentious trial that scrutinized the boundaries of online commentary, particularly in Hip-Hop media. Jurors concluded that Gramz, a social media personality known for covering high-profile rap cases, deliberately spread false claims and harmful content about Megan Thee Stallion.

The jury awarded $15,000 for defamation per se, $8,000 for intentional infliction of emotional distress and $50,000 for promoting an AI-generated pornographic video falsely depicting Megan. They also added $1,000 in punitive damages for each of the two claims, bringing the total to $75,000.

The trial stemmed from Milagro Gramz’s online activity during the Tory Lanez shooting case. She repeatedly accused Megan of lying under oath and pushed a manipulated video that falsely portrayed the rapper in a sexual act.

The jury determined those actions were not only false but malicious.

Megan testified that the online harassment led her to spend $240,000 on therapy. Her legal team argued that Gramz’s campaign cost her significant business opportunities, including a potential deal with Google, and damaged her mental health and public image.

Gramz’s defense claimed her content was protected under the First Amendment and argued Megan failed to prove actual malice or measurable reputational damage.

However, the jury rejected that defense after hearing evidence that Gramz deleted key WhatsApp and text messages, including alleged conversations with Tory Lanez and his father, both accused of helping fuel the online attacks.

While the jury’s verdict settles the damages, the judge must still resolve a procedural issue regarding whether Megan gave proper pre-suit notice of the defamation claim.