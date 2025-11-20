EXCLUSIVE: Sara Rivers’ Case Against Diddy Is In Serious Trouble

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Sara Rivers may lose her legal fight against Diddy, missing a critical court deadline that could derail her entire appeal.

Sara Rivers is on the verge of losing her appeal against Diddy after failing to submit a required court document, putting her $60 million lawsuit in serious jeopardy.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit issued a warning on October 3 advising Rivers that her appeal would be dismissed if she didn’t file Form C by October 17.

That form, which lays out the parties involved and helps set the appeal’s record, is a basic but essential step in the process. As of now, court records show she missed the deadline, and her case has defaulted under federal appellate rules.

Rivers filed the appeal on September 15 after a federal judge threw out nearly all of her claims against Diddy and his affiliated companies.

Initially filed in February 2025, her lawsuit accused Diddy of sexual assault, harassment, and racketeering tied to her time on the reality show Making the Band 2.

She sought around $60 million in damages.

In her complaint, Rivers alleged that Diddy “backed her into a corner” and ran his hand across her chest. She also claimed she was forced to live in “inhumane” conditions during the show’s production, including being housed with four men despite being married.

She further accused Diddy and his companies, including Bad Boy Entertainment, MTV Productions and Viacom, of conspiring to exploit her labor and sabotage her music career.

On August 14, U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff dismissed 21 of her 22 claims with prejudice, meaning they cannot be brought again.

The only surviving count, which falls under the New York Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act (GMVPA), was put on hold while a higher court determines whether that law can revive older claims.

That pause left Rivers with one legal option: appeal. But now, that effort is unraveling due to a missed filing.

The Second Circuit’s October 3 order clearly stated that the appeal “be dismissed” if Form C wasn’t filed on time. The docket now shows the case is in default, and unless Rivers takes immediate action, her appeal could be tossed before any arguments are heard.

If the court formally dismisses the appeal, Rivers would lose her last remaining opportunity to challenge the dismissal of her case.

That outcome would leave Diddy with a legal victory in this federal lawsuit, even as he continues to face other legal challenges elsewhere.

Diddy is currently locked up at FCI Fort Dix, where he is serving a four-year sentence after being convicted of two counts of transportation for prostitution.