EXCLUSIVE: Yella Beezy Gets Green Light To Return To Studio Before Mo3 Murder Trial

Yella Beezy received a rare break from his house arrest as a Dallas judge modified his bond to allow weekly studio sessions ahead of his 2026 murder trial.

Yella Beezy can finally get back behind the mic, at least for a few hours a week. A Dallas County judge modified the rapper’s bond conditions to allow limited studio time while he awaits trial for allegedly orchestrating the 2020 killing of fellow artist Mo3.

Court records reviewed by AllHipHop show that Judge Chika Anyiam approved the adjustment to Beezy’s bond, granting him permission to leave home one day a week for up to five hours to record music. The order maintains strict restrictions: no weapons, no drugs, and no contact with protected individuals.

The rapper is charged with capital murder for remuneration, accused of hiring gunman Kewon Dontrell White to carry out the ambush that left Mo3 dead on Interstate 35E in Dallas. Prosecutors say Beezy financed or directed the hit as part of a long-simmering North Texas rivalry that spilled from lyrics to violence.

Mo3, born Melvin A. Noble, was gunned down on November 11, 2020, after a vehicle chased him along the freeway. He fled on foot but was struck multiple times and died at the scene. The brazen daylight shooting shocked the city.

Beezy’s bond was originally set at $2 million following his March 2025 indictment. It was later reduced to $750,000, with house arrest-style monitoring, curfews, and a requirement to surrender his passport. The latest order loosens the leash just enough for work, recognizing that music remains his only source of income.

Despite the privilege, prosecutors continue to press hard. They’ve described the case as “premeditated murder for profit,” claiming text messages and financial records tie Yella Beezy to White. His defense has rejected the allegations and insists there’s “no credible evidence” linking him to the plot.

Young Beezy’s trial is currently scheduled for February 2, 2026, in Dallas County.