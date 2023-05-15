Fat Joe On Ja Morant: “He’s Trying Hard To Get Kicked Out Of The NBA”  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Fat Joe also warned Ja Morant, “Those guys that’s with you, they not your peoples,” and advised him to watch the company he keeps.

Fat Joe says Ja Morant needs to get some new friends if he wants to continue playing in the NBA following his most recent suspension from the Memphis Grizzlies after appearing to brandish a gun on Instagram Live.

The Bronx icon took to Instagram on Sunday (May. 14) with some advice for the athlete. According to Fat Joe, Ja Morant should watch the company he keeps, warning him about friends who “love the lifestyle” his fame provides.

“He’s trying hard to get kicked out the NBA,” Joey Crack began. “Those guys that’s with you, they not your peoples, Ja. They don’t care. This is a problem we have with our community becoming famous.”

He continued, “Because the people around you, they like that the girls is watching, they love the lifestyle, but they’re not you. They didn’t dribble the basketball in the snow on Christmas trying to figure out the Kobe moves, or the Jordan moves. They didn’t put in the work like you.”

Furthermore, Fat Joe says the hangers-on are always quick to flip when the fame fades. “Guess what? If you get thrown out of the NBA, these are the same guys who are going to say, ‘Yo, he wasn’t s### anyway.’ Ja they are not your people,” he insisted. “Anybody pointing you in the direction of ignorance is not with you.” Check out the clip below or watch the entire IG Live here.

Ja Morant previously picked up an eight game suspension without pay over a similar incident in March. The 23-year-old point guard found himself in hot water after he went on Instagram Live with a gun in his hand while at a strip club.