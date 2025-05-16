Fat Joe Reacts To Joe Budden & 50 Cent’s Courtside Drama

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Fat Joe poked fun at Joe Budden over his awkward courtside run-in with 50 Cent during a recent Knicks game at Madison Square Garden.

He threw shade at the rapper turned podcaster on the latest episode of his new podcast with Jadakiss, “No Funny S###.”

“There’s too many superstars in New York City,” Fat Joe said while recapping Monday night’s Knicks game.

The Bronx rapper rattled off a list of A-listers in attendance, including the Kardashians, Bad Bunny, Cardi B and Stefon Diggs, calling it “a hard ticket to get,” and revealing he paid $54,000 for his seat.

But it wasn’t just the price tag or the celebrity crowd that had Joe talking — it was the seating chart.

“I refuse to sit anywhere but the front,” he said, explaining his logic. “I don’t like the idea of your enemy sitting in front of you.”

Fat Joe Jokes About The “Joe Budden Seats”

That’s when he turned his attention to the April 21 Knicks vs. Pistons matchup, where he sat front row alongside 50 Cent.

Budden was seated a row back during the game — directly behind 50 Cent, no less.

“We call that the ‘Joe Budden seats.’ You know them second row…” Joe began, before cracking up mid-sentence as Jada tried to pull an imaginary hoodie over his head to hide.

“I don’t even got a hoodie,” Jada joked.

Joe kept going, referencing the long-standing tension between Budden and 50 Cent, which appeared to cool off at the game.

“Perfect example. Him and 50 got some s### and I’m sitting courtside,” Joe said.

“He was behind y’all,” Jadakiss chimed in, defending Budden. “Those were still considered floor seats.”

But Joe wasn’t letting up.

“I’m not trying to be disrespectful, but the man had a little something going on with 50, and why God put 50 Cent front row and he’s in like third row,” he said. “Like that would bother me if I was Joe Budden.”

The moment came during a Knicks home game where 50 Cent turned around to speak to Budden, seated behind him with his girlfriend.

Fat Joe, once a rival of 50 himself, was seated directly next to the G-Unit mogul. After the game, 50 Cent confirmed the simmering beef with Budden had cooled off.

“I ran into Joe at the game,” 50 wrote on social media. “He said I don’t need Therapy No MORE!”