Cardi B confirmed her relationship with Stefon Diggs by arriving hand-in-hand at a Knicks playoff game after months of speculation.

Cardi B made her relationship with NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs official Monday night (May 12) as the two arrived hand-in-hand at Madison Square Garden for Game 4 of the Knicks-Celtics playoff series, ending months of speculation with a courtside debut that left little to question.

The 32-year-old Grammy winner and the 31-year-old Buffalo Bills star sat next to Mary J. Blige, Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, casually showing affection throughout the game.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs tonight. 👀😍 pic.twitter.com/Vea83d9QEf — Devo🕴️ (@devometric) May 13, 2025

I want my man to look at me the way Stefon looks at cardi 🥺 pic.twitter.com/KzueHci1yx — 💕💡 (@cupidgirlyyyy) May 13, 2025

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs arriving at the New York Knicks game today. 😍pic.twitter.com/fHVGY92S9D — Fan Account | #BLM 🫵🏾 (@BardiUpdatess) May 12, 2025

Their appearance marked the first time the pair publicly stepped out together, despite previous sightings at high-profile events like Coachella and the 2025 Met Gala.

The Knicks pulled off a 121-113 win, taking a 3-1 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals. However, much of the buzz in the arena and online centered around Cardi and Diggs’ very public confirmation.

Stefon Diggs Protects Cardi B As Fans Flock To Glimpse New Couple

Fans and paparazzi swarmed the new couple after the game as they attempted to exit the arena. A visibly frustrated Diggs shielded Cardi as he attempted to clear a path through the chaos.

Stefon Diggs steps up to protect Cardi B after paparazzi/fans got a little too pushy while they were trying to leave the Celtics Knicks game. pic.twitter.com/p5SHjy05Mo — 📍Your Source For Pop Culture News📍 (@AyoVeezy) May 13, 2025

Rumors of their relationship first surfaced in October 2024 and picked up steam around Valentine’s Day, but the couple had avoided being photographed together until now.

That changed the moment they walked into the Garden holding hands, with social media lighting up almost instantly.

Cardi B, who filed for divorce from Offset in July 2024, has remained relatively quiet about her personal life recently.

Offset, for his part, appeared unbothered by the headlines. When asked about Cardi’s new relationship, he tweeted, “I’m happy for her !!”

The former couple secretly married in 2017 and share three children: daughter Kulture, 6, son Wave, 2 and a third child born September 7, 2024.

Offset posted a video promoting his appearance on Hot Ones just hours after Cardi and Diggs were spotted together. The clip sparked a wave of comments referencing the new couple.

Replies included, “Did you see cardi and stefon?” and “i bet that’s how you feel after seeing those pics.”