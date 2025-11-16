Fetty Wap Getting Early Release Just In Time For Christmas

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Fetty Wap’s prison term was cut short again as officials moved his release to December 2026, allowing him to spend the holidays with family.

Fetty Wap will walk free a few weeks sooner than expected after federal officials quietly moved up his prison release date to December 8, 2026, granting the Hip-Hop artist a holiday homecoming.

The 34-year-old rapper is currently serving time at FCI Sandstone, a low-security federal prison in Minnesota. His original release date was set for March 13, 2027, but that was first shortened in September to January 8, 2027.

Now, according to a report from Us Weekly, the Bureau of Prisons has shaved off another month, though it has not publicly explained the reason for the change.

Fetty Wap’s legal saga began in October 2021 when he and five others were arrested on federal drug trafficking charges.

Prosecutors accused the group of distributing more than 100 kilograms of deadly and addictive drugs, including heroin and fentanyl, on Long Island.

Initially released on a $500,000 bond, the rapper was taken back into custody in August 2022 after allegedly brandishing a firearm during a FaceTime call, violating the terms of his release.

He later entered a guilty plea to conspiracy charges involving cocaine distribution and was sentenced to six years in prison.

Outside the courtroom, Fetty Wap’s life has been filled with both public success and personal pain. He is the father of at least six children, including his daughter Lauren, who died at age 4 in August 2021.

Once released, Fetty Wap will be under supervised probation for a period of five years. His new release date means he’ll be home just in time for the 2026 holiday season.