Floyd Mayweather Flashes $50,000 In Foul-Mouthed Rant Over Reports Of His Money Troubles

Floyd Mayweather dismissed his $7.3M IRS lien by flexing $50K just to prove he’s unbothered by the haters.

Floyd Mayweather is tired of people in his business, and he’s making that crystal clear with a $50,000 flex that proves he’s not sweating the taxman.

The boxing legend went off on social media about the constant scrutiny surrounding his finances, especially with a $7.3 million IRS lien hanging over his head, but his response was pure Money Mayweather energy.

“You know what’s crazy? People are always in my f###### business, worried about what I’m doing. What Floyd is doing, what Floyd ain’t doing, what I do got, what I don’t got. Just know, I’ma stay in my lane, I ain’t gonna f### with nobody, and I don’t want nobody f###### with me,” he said, saying his focus stays locked on his empire regardless of the rumors swirling around.

Breaking: Floyd Mayweather wants you to know how much money he can waste pic.twitter.com/t9GDSA4Rm6 — Dr Boyce Watkins – Wealth is Power (@drboycewatkins1) April 12, 2026

While critics and internet detectives keep digging into his legal troubles, Mayweather is living his life as if the money has never stopped flowing.

He’s not sitting around stressing about court filings or tax liens when there’s money to spend and moves to make.

“You know what I’m going to do? For you m############ haters today, I’m going to go f### off $50,000 because I ain’t got s### else to do. Money made all m############ day,” he snapped.

The reality is that Mayweather’s financial empire is crumbling amid multiple lawsuits, unpaid rent disputes, and a $340 million case against Showtime over alleged misappropriation of funds, but he’s determined to keep the Money persona alive no matter what.