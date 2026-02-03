Fragile Donald Trump Can’t Take Insults, Threatens To Sues Trevor Noah Over Epstein Island Joke

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Donald Trump called Trevor Noah a “pathetic, talentless dope” and vowed to sue him over Grammy jokes about Epstein’s island.

Donald Trump went nuclear on Trevor Noah after the comedian roasted him at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

The president posted a late-night Truth Social rant calling Noah a “poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C.” and vowing to send lawyers after him. Noah hosted the Grammy ceremony for the sixth straight time on February 1.

He dropped a joke about Trump’s Greenland obsession that connected it to Jeffrey Epstein’s island.

“Song of the Year is a Grammy that every artist wants,” Noah said during the show. “Almost as much as Trump wants Greenland. Which makes sense, because Epstein’s island is gone. He needs a new one to hang out with Bill Clinton.”

The crowd laughed hard at the dig. Noah then reminded everyone that this was his final time hosting the show. He had nothing to lose anymore. Donald Trump watched the ceremony and exploded on social media at 1:01 A.M.

“The Grammy Awards are the WORST, virtually unwatchable!” he posted. He praised CBS for dropping the Grammys after this year. The network will move the show to Disney+ and Hulu going forward.

The president then went after Noah personally.

“The host, Trevor Noah, whoever he may be, is almost as bad as Jimmy Kimmel at the Low Ratings Academy Awards,” Trump wrote. He claimed he’d never heard of Noah before, just like he recently said about Bad Bunny.

Trump got really mad about the reference to Epstein’s island.

“Noah said, INCORRECTLY about me, that Donald Trump and Bill Clinton spent time on Epstein Island. WRONG!!!” he posted. “I have never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close, and until tonight’s false and defamatory statement, have never been accused of being there.”

The president ended his rant with a direct legal warning.

“Noah, a total loser, better get his facts straight, and get them straight fast,” Trump wrote. “It looks like I’ll be sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C., and suing him for plenty$.”

This meltdown shows Trump can dish it out but can’t take it back. The man who built his career on insults and personal attacks gets triggered by one comedy bit. He’s spent decades roasting people on TV, social media and political stages worldwide.

Trump has been on a recent tear, attacking everyone who crosses him. He accused Rep. Ilhan Omar of staging her own assault when a man sprayed her with liquid at a Minneapolis town hall.

“She probably had herself sprayed, knowing her,” Trump told ABC News without any evidence.

The president has ramped up his attacks on Omar in recent weeks. He called her native Somalia “filthy, dirty, disgusting, and ridden with crime.” Donald Trump said she should be “in jail, or even a worse punishment, sent back to Somalia.”

He mocked her for wearing her “little turban” and said she does “nothing but complain.”

Trump also went after Bad Bunny recently, claiming he’d “never heard of” the global superstar before ripping his Super Bowl halftime performance. He called the Puerto Rican artist “ridiculous” despite Bad Bunny winning Album of the Year at the same Grammy ceremony.

Jimmy Kimmel has been another frequent target of Trump’s rage. The president called Kimmel “horrible” and said he hopes the comedian “rots” in his “bad ratings.” Trump has been feuding with Kimmel for years over late-night comedy bits.

The president’s pattern is clear.

He attacks comedians, politicians, and celebrities who dare to joke about him or criticize his policies. Yet Trump has insulted everyone from George Stephanopoulos to Kamala Harris to international leaders.

But when someone makes a joke about Trump, he threatens lawsuits and personal destruction.

The man who called for “total and complete shutdown” of Muslims entering America gets upset about comedy bits. He can mock disabled reporters and attack Gold Star families, but one Epstein joke sends him into legal overdrive.

Trump’s recent legal wins have made him bolder about suing media figures.

ABC News settled with him for $15 million over George Stephanopoulos’s comments about the E. Jean Carroll case. CBS News paid $16 million to settle a lawsuit over the editing of its Kamala Harris interview.

These victories have Trump feeling confident about taking on more media targets.

“Ask Little George Slopadopolus, and others, how that all worked out. Also ask CBS!” he wrote in his Noah rant.

The president ended his Truth Social tirade with an ominous message for the South African comedian.

“Get ready Noah, I’m going to have some fun with you!” he posted.