“Fresh Prince”s Original “Aunt Viv” Janet Hubert Reclaims Her Legacy In Final Bel-Air Season

Janet Hubert reunited with the Banks family and the Peacock reboot that reimagined her legacy as Aunt Viv, officially joining the fourth and final season of Bel-Air, bringing her journey with the franchise full circle.

The 69-year-old actress, who originated the role of Vivian Banks on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air from 1990 to 1993, will appear in the upcoming season not as Aunt Viv but as a new character described by Deadline as someone who crosses paths with Coco Jones’ Hillary and becomes significant to the Banks household.

Hubert confirmed the news with a celebratory Instagram post, writing, “My circle is complete!”

Her return comes decades after her highly publicized departure from the original NBC sitcom, which she left following what she described as “creative differences.” The role was later filled by Daphne Maxwell Reid, who continued through the show’s final three seasons.

The casting reflects a symbolic reconciliation not just with the show but also with Will Smith, who serves as executive producer of Bel-Air.

Will Smith & Janet Hubert Reunite After Years Of Tension

Their long-standing feud was publicly resolved during the Fresh Prince reunion special on HBO Max in 2020, where the two shared an emotional conversation that ended years of tension.

“We text each other back and forth all the time,” Hubert told PEOPLE in 2021, signaling a new chapter in their relationship.

Smith, for his part, addressed his past behavior during a 2024 episode of Vice’s Black Comedy in America, admitting, “I made a horrible error” and “I horribly underestimated what she was for me at that point in my life.”

Since then, Smith has shown public support for Hubert, including attending an event for her JG and the BC Kids initiative earlier this year.

Hubert’s addition to Bel-Air follows a pattern of honoring the original series by weaving in familiar faces.

Previous guest stars include Tatyana Ali, Vernee Watson-Johnson, Joseph Marcell and Reid.

The final season also welcomes Caroline Chikezie of Power Book II: Ghost, who will portray Dominique Warren, the leader of a London gang tied to Geoffrey’s past.

According to Deadline, the story will follow Will through his senior year as he balances growing pressure with personal growth.