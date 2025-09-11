G Herbo Reacts To Donald Trumps Threat To Deploy National Guard In Chicago

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

G Herbo weighed in on Donald Trump’s National Guard plan for Chicago with a plea to protect kids and women above all else.

G Herbo kept it measured when asked about Donald Trump’s plan to deploy the National Guard to Chicago in 2025, saying public safety should be the top priority.

“Just keep ’em safe, man,” the Chicago rapper told a TMZ reporter when asked about Trump’s controversial proposal. “Whatever you do need to do to keep the kids safe and the women.”

Pressed on whether he supported Trump’s idea, Herbo didn’t give a straight yes or no.

“Whatever gone’ keep us safe and clean the streets, I’m all for it,” he added. “Just make sure the babies get home. That’s all I care about.”

Herbo, who’s long been vocal about the violence plaguing his hometown, sidestepped a question about how “Chicago gangsters” might respond to Trump’s move.

“I’m a tax-paying citizen,” he said. “I just want everybody to get home safe.”

Eventually, he gave the plan a thumbs up—visibly reluctant but clear in his priority: safety over politics.

Donald Trump Vows To Tackle Crime In Chicago

Trump’s proposal to deploy the National Guard to Chicago is part of a broader strategy to crack down on violent crime in major cities, particularly those led by Democrats.

He cited a spike in shootings over Labor Day weekend as a key reason for the potential deployment, claiming the city’s crime rate would only worsen.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson have both pushed back, calling the idea unnecessary and politically driven. They pointed to recent data showing a notable drop in homicides and violent crime across the city.

Trump, however, has expressed frustration that local officials haven’t asked for help. He said he was waiting on a call from Chicago authorities, suggesting he’d prefer cooperation but is willing to act unilaterally.

The proposed deployment would follow similar recent National Guard deployments in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C.

At the same time, his administration has launched a separate immigration enforcement operation in Illinois, though officials say that effort is unrelated to the Guard proposal.

As of now, it’s unclear whether the plan will move forward. Trump hinted that the focus may shift to other cities more open to federal intervention.