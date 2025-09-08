Donald Trump Goes To War With Chicago, Vows To “Hurt” Criminals

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Donald Trump launched a federal crackdown in Chicago after a deadly weekend and took aim at local leaders.

Donald Trump lashed out at Chicago’s leadership and launched “Operation Midway Blitz” as part of a federal intervention after a violent weekend left six people dead and a dozen others wounded.

On Monday (September 8), President Trump took action after escalating his rhetoric around crime and immigration enforcement in Democratic-led cities.

“6 people were murdered in Chicago this weekend, 12 others were shot, and in serious condition. This would mean that over the past number of weeks, approximately 50 people were killed, and hundreds were shot, many expected to die,” President Trump posted on Truth Social.

The former president criticized Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, accusing them of failing to protect residents. He claimed he wants to help the city, but made it clear who he believes should suffer.

“Governor Pritzker just stated that he doesn’t want Federal Government HELP! WHY??? What is wrong with this guy, and the 5% in Polls Mayor. I want to help the people of Chicago, not hurt them. Only the Criminals will be hurt! We can move fast and stop this madness. The City and State have not been able to do the job. People of Illinois should band together and DEMAND PROTECTION. IT IS ONLY GOING TO GET WORSE!!! ACT NOW, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE!!! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DJT,” Trump wrote.

The post came as Chicago braces for the influx of federal agents and troops. Trump’s Border Czar, Tom Homan, told CNN that cities with sanctuary policies should expect enforcement soon.

“You can expect action in most sanctuary cities across the country,” Homan said. “President Trump prioritized sanctuary cities because sanctuary cities knowingly release illegal alien public safety threats to the streets every day.”

Over the weekend, community organizers in Chicago distributed flyers to inform residents of their rights in the event of immigration raids. Several public events were canceled as anxiety grew over a potential federal operation.

Trump stoked that tension further by posting a photo of himself with the city skyline behind him, captioned: “Chicago about to find out why it’s called the Department of WAR.”

Gov. Pritzker didn’t hold back in his response. “This is not normal. Donald Trump isn’t a strongman, he’s a scared man. Illinois won’t be intimidated by a wannabe dictator,” he posted on X.

Trump previously deployed the National Guard to Washington in August and later declared the city a “CRIME FREE ZONE.”

Now, he’s turning his attention to other major cities like Chicago, New Orleans and Baltimore.