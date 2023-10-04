Gabrielle Union Reacts To Kevin McCarthy Declaring “Bring It On” During Speaker Of The House Fight

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The GOP leader had the shortest speakership in over 140 years.

Kevin McCarthy made history yesterday (October 3). The California representative became the first Speaker Of The House to be removed from the position during a legislative term. Citizens across America, including actress Gabrielle Union, shared their responses to the monumental news.

Members of the right-wing faction in the Republican caucus in the U.S. House of Representatives clashed with Kevin McCarthy over a recent vote to avoid a government shutdown. The intra-GOP rebellion, fronted by conservative Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida, led to a 216-210 vote to oust McCarthy as House Speaker.

Prior to the historic motion to vacate, Kevin McCarthy expressed a willingness to fight for his role as the 55th Speaker of the House of Representatives. On October 2, the 58-year-old politician tweeted, “Bring it on.”

Bring it on. — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) October 2, 2023

Bring It On also happens to be the name of a 2000 teen comedy movie. The correlation between Kevin McCarthy’s three-word comment and the cheerleading-themed film did not go unnoticed by Bring It On star Gabrielle Union.

Around 5:20 pm on Tuesday (October 3), Gabrielle Union quote-tweeted McCarthy’s “Bring It On” post. The veteran actress also added a gif of her Isis character from Bring It On smirking at the camera. Union’s reaction tweet amassed more than 65,000 likes and 4.9 million views.

The Bring It On cast also featured Kirsten Dunst, Eliza Dushku and Clare Kramer as well as Shamari Fears, Brandi Williams and Natina Reed of the R&B girl group Blaque. As far as Kevin McCarthy, like the Toros cheer squad in Bring In On, the Bakersfield native accepted defeat and will not seek another term as Speaker of the House.