Gervonta Davis Back On The Streets, Accusers Victim Of Extortion

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Gervonta Davis posted a $16,000 bond and was ordered to avoid his ex-girlfriend after appearing in a Miami court.

Gervonta Davis walked out of Miami-Dade County jail on Thursday (January 29) after posting a $16,000 bond.

The former three-weight boxing champion appeared before Judge Mindy S. Glazer for a bond hearing following his Wednesday arrest. Davis faced charges of attempted kidnapping, false imprisonment and battery.

The charges stem from an October 27 incident at a Miami Gardens strip club involving his ex-girlfriend Courtney Rossel. The judge issued strict conditions for Davis’ release.

“Mr. Davis, you are ordered to stay away from the alleged victim,” Judge Glazer told the boxer during the hearing. “No contact with the victim either directly, indirectly, in person, in writing, by telephone, or through third parties.”

Davis responded with a simple “Yes” when asked if he understood the stay-away order.

His attorney disputed the allegations during the proceeding.

“Where their alleged victim has lied to them in an effort to try and extort money out of somebody,” the lawyer told the court. “This case is going absolutely nowhere. The police officer who investigated this was lied to blatantly.”

Davis’ legal team maintains that their client is innocent. Attorney Simon Steckel issued a statement claiming Davis is “actually a victim here.” and promised to establish what he called a “shocking narrative” in court.

“What has happened to Gervonta Davis in this case will transcend the initial charges against him and expose a level of criminality which will be talked about long after his charges are resolved,” Steckel told The Associated Press.

The arrest followed a two-week manhunt by Miami Gardens police and U.S. Marshals. Authorities conducted surveillance across three counties before apprehending Davis Wednesday night in Miami’s Design District.

Police say Davis entered the strip club on October 27 and confronted Rossel, who worked there as a VIP cocktail server. The police report alleges Davis grabbed Rossel by her hair and throat, telling her, “You think I would not find you.”

Investigators claim Davis then took Rossel to the club’s parking lot before eventually releasing her. Rossel told police she dated Davis for five months in 2025 before ending the relationship.