GloRilla Doubles Down On Saying Being The Smartest Person In The Room Isn’t A Flex

Memphis-bred rapper GloRilla sparked an online debate yesterday. One tweet from the “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” hitmaker went viral.
“Being da smartest person in da room is NOT a flex 💯,” tweeted GloRilla on Wednesday morning. That post collected over 3.8 million views on the Twitter platform.
GloRilla did not elaborate on her take, but she did return to Twitter to double down on her point. The Interscope recording artist wrote, “And if you think it’s a flex, [it] says a lot about you, 😂😂d######.”
2022’s “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” became GloRilla’s breakout song. The collaboration with record producer Hitkidd peaked at No. 42 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. “F.N.F.” earned Glo her first Grammy nomination.
GloRilla followed up “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” by dropping “Tomorrow 2” with Cardi B. That Gold-certified single debuted at No. 9 on the Hot 100 and remained on the chart for twenty-two weeks.
So far this year, Glo received a major co-sign from Apple Music when the company named her an “Up Next” act. She tied with Latto to win Best New Hip-Hop Artist at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards.