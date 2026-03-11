Grammy Winning Rapper Accused Of Transforming From Charming To Predatory Rapist

K’naan’s sexual assault trial commenced in Quebec City with his accuser testifying that the Grammy-winning rapper transformed from charming to predatory.

K’naan faced his accuser in Quebec City court on Tuesday when his sexual assault trial commenced with testimony describing how the Grammy-winning rapper transformed from charming to predatory during a 2010 hotel encounter.

The Somali-Canadian artist, whose real name is Keinan Abdi Warsame, stands accused of assaulting a woman in her 20s at the Hilton Quebec while performing at the Festival d’été de Québec that summer.

The alleged victim testified she met K’naan online and arranged to see him during his performance.

She described him as “absolutely charming” initially, but said he became “enormously angry” when she mentioned not having a condom.

According to CBC News, she woke during the night to find him having intercourse with her without consent.

“How could an extraordinary man become a monster and use me like that?” she testified.

She maintained contact with K’naan after that night, texting him the next day: “I had a beautiful time meeting you, but I have not been sleeping well about the non-condom thing.”

They met again two weeks later at Montreal’s Osheaga festival, where she said she tried to repair what had happened.

In December 2013, K’naan emailed her: “Wonder how you’re doing. I know our interaction could have been more beautiful. I certainly have done a bit of growing up…not too much.” She responded sharply, telling him to take care. When he reached out again asking if she’d visit him in New York, she fired back: “You think you can just reach out to me like that? After how you acted? Come on now. Take care.”

He replied: “If after all these years you can bear a grudge you’re absolutely not someone I would want to reach out to.” She then wrote: “Right. Because you have absolutely no clue of what you did. I know that. Maybe one day I will fill you in on your actions.”

The woman said she filed a complaint with Montreal police in May 2022, over a decade after the alleged incident.

The trial is expected to last four or five days, with cross-examination of the alleged victim scheduled for Wednesday morning.

If convicted of sexual assault in Canada, Warsame faces a maximum prison sentence of 10 years.

K’naan built his career on socially conscious Hip-Hop, earning a Grammy Award for his song “Refugee” and international recognition for the 2009 anthem Wavin’ Flag.

The track became a global phenomenon, used as the official song for the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Before his legal troubles, he transitioned into filmmaking, winning the FIPRESCI Prize at film festivals and establishing himself as a respected creative voice addressing social change through art.