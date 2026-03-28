Guy Who Swiped Beyoncé Music Taking It To Trial & Risking 6 Years Of His Life

Kelvin Evans rejected a 5-year plea deal and is heading to trial for allegedly stealing unreleased Beyoncé music from her rental car.

Kelvin Evans is betting everything on a jury siding with him instead of Beyoncé, leading him to make what may end up being a disastrous decision.

The 40-year-old Atlanta man accused of stealing unreleased Beyoncé music from her choreographer’s rental car walked into a Fulton County courtroom earlier this week and rejected a plea deal that would’ve cut his potential sentence in half.

“I’m ready for trial now,” Evans told the judge, essentially rolling the dice on his freedom. The stakes just got real.

By turning down the prosecution’s offer, Evans now faces a maximum of 6 years in prison if convicted on charges of entering an automobile and criminal trespass.

The DA made it clear they’re not backing down either. Since Evans is a convicted felon, prosecutors announced they’re going after the full six-year sentence, which means he’s got everything to lose and nothing to gain by gambling on trial.

Here’s what allegedly went down on July 8, 2025, during Beyoncé’s Atlanta tour stop.

Evans broke into a 2024 Jeep Wagoneer parked on Krog Street that belonged to the singer’s choreographer, Christopher Grant, and dancer Diandre Blue.

The two had left their rental vehicle around 8:09 p.m. and returned less than an hour later to find the rear window shattered and their luggage gone.

According to CBS Atlanta, the stolen items included two MacBooks, Apple headphones, luxury clothing, and hard drives reportedly containing unreleased Beyoncé material.

Grant told police he was also carrying personal sensitive information belonging to Beyoncé in those suitcases.

This wasn’t just a random car break-in. This was a targeted theft of intellectual property and confidential tour materials. Hapeville police arrested Evans on August 26, and he’s been sitting in Fulton County Jail ever since, waiting for his day in court.

Beyoncé’s team has been dealing with security breaches before, but this one hit different because it involved unreleased music and tour logistics.

The hard drives contained watermarked files, which means they could trace exactly where any leaked material came from if it ever surfaced online.

Evans is scheduled to appear in court again on May 7, and his trial is set for May 11, 2026, which means he’s got less than two months to prepare his defense strategy.