Halle Berry & Winnie Harlow Address “Queen Of Hip-Hop” Remarks

Halle Berry and Winne Harlow recently caused a stir, giving the title of “Queen of Hip-Hop” to both Cardi B and Nicki Minaj respectively.
Halle started the debate at the weekend calling Nicki the “Queen of Hip-Hop” during a promotional appearance for her upcoming movie, “Bruised.”
A day later, Winnie Harlow waded into the mix calling Nicki Minaj “the one and only Queen of Hip-Hop,” while presenting her with an MTV EMA for Best-Hip Hop.
Now, both Halle and Winnie have clarified their remarks and say they were not trying to reignite the feud between the pair.
Halle Responds – “We’re All Queens”
“Here’s the thing, there’s room for more than one queen, people,” Halle said during a recent interview with “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” “That’s what we need to know. Nicki is a queen in her own right, H.E.R. is a queen. All these ladies to me are queens. There can always be more than one.”
She continued, “Queen is a term that we use to describe great,” she said. “You know, we’re all a queen. All we do all day is say, ‘Hey queen!’ ‘What’s up, queen?’ ‘Yeah, queen!’ ‘What’s happening, queen?’. … Queen, queen, queen. We’re all queens.”
Winnie Harlow Says “I’m A Fan Of Both”
Winne Harlow said she wasn’t trying to stir the pot; she didn’t actually see Halle’s comments about Cardi B.
A Twitter user suggested the supermodel was replying to Halle’s “Queen of Hip-Hop” shade.
“Winnie was right on time! Last night Halle Berry tried to be shady and said Cardi B is the Queen of Hip Hop. While announcing Nicki Minaj as the #emas hip hop winner, WINNIE cleared Halle and said Nicki Minaj is the ONLY queen of hip hop! I agree.”
Winnie Harlow replied and said,
“I didnt see Halles speech at the time. I been a fan since middle school & have always felt that way [crown Emoji] I didnt know Nicki won until they handed me the envelope backstage but I’m proud af. Cardi is a sweetheart to me. What shade? I’m a fan of both.”
What Does Cardi Think About The “Queen Of Hip-Hop” Title?
Cardi spoke on the matter the same day and wrote:
“I know how some of you girls like to tussle over this typa childish sh*t… but ntm on Halle Berry. Anyway her movie #BRUISED dropping THAT SHE DIRECTED HERSELF on Netflix on November 24th. The FIRST female rap movie soundtrack!! We produced together out this FRIDAY!”