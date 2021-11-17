Halle Berry & Winnie Harlow Address “Queen Of Hip-Hop” Remarks

The actress and the supermodel had fans of Nicki Minaj and Cardi B going back and forth after crowing their “Queen of Hip-Hop.”

Halle Berry and Winne Harlow recently caused a stir, giving the title of “Queen of Hip-Hop” to both Cardi B and Nicki Minaj respectively.

Halle started the debate at the weekend calling Nicki the “Queen of Hip-Hop” during a promotional appearance for her upcoming movie, “Bruised.”

"I reached out to Cardi b because she's the Queen of Hip hop"🤭🤭👑 iktr Halle berry pic.twitter.com/ZI77KjSeps — kulture's Richard Mille (@Cardi_theGoat) November 14, 2021

A day later, Winnie Harlow waded into the mix calling Nicki Minaj “the one and only Queen of Hip-Hop,” while presenting her with an MTV EMA for Best-Hip Hop.

@winnieharlow reminding the gurls that @NICKIMINAJ is the one and only Queen of Hip-Hop while presenting the Queen👑 her Award…. pic.twitter.com/wdYOFUg8yN — The Barbs Radio ☆ (@thebarbsradio) November 14, 2021

Now, both Halle and Winnie have clarified their remarks and say they were not trying to reignite the feud between the pair.

Halle Responds – “We’re All Queens”

“Here’s the thing, there’s room for more than one queen, people,” Halle said during a recent interview with “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” “That’s what we need to know. Nicki is a queen in her own right, H.E.R. is a queen. All these ladies to me are queens. There can always be more than one.”

She continued, “Queen is a term that we use to describe great,” she said. “You know, we’re all a queen. All we do all day is say, ‘Hey queen!’ ‘What’s up, queen?’ ‘Yeah, queen!’ ‘What’s happening, queen?’. … Queen, queen, queen. We’re all queens.”

Winnie Harlow Says “I’m A Fan Of Both”

Winne Harlow said she wasn’t trying to stir the pot; she didn’t actually see Halle’s comments about Cardi B.

A Twitter user suggested the supermodel was replying to Halle’s “Queen of Hip-Hop” shade.

“Winnie was right on time! Last night Halle Berry tried to be shady and said Cardi B is the Queen of Hip Hop. While announcing Nicki Minaj as the #emas hip hop winner, WINNIE cleared Halle and said Nicki Minaj is the ONLY queen of hip hop! I agree.”

Winnie Harlow replied and said,

“I didnt see Halles speech at the time. I been a fan since middle school & have always felt that way [crown Emoji] I didnt know Nicki won until they handed me the envelope backstage but I’m proud af. Cardi is a sweetheart to me. What shade? I’m a fan of both.”

I didnt see Halles speech at the time. I been a fan since middle school & have always felt that way👑. I didnt know Nicki won until they handed me the envelope backstage but I’m proud af. Cardi is a sweetheart to me. What shade? I’m a fan of both. https://t.co/mQFODUwZLa — ♔Winnie Harlow♔ (@winnieharlow) November 16, 2021

What Does Cardi Think About The “Queen Of Hip-Hop” Title?

Cardi spoke on the matter the same day and wrote:

“I know how some of you girls like to tussle over this typa childish sh*t… but ntm on Halle Berry. Anyway her movie #BRUISED dropping THAT SHE DIRECTED HERSELF on Netflix on November 24th. The FIRST female rap movie soundtrack!! We produced together out this FRIDAY!”