Here’s Why 50 Cent Just Cosigned Yeat Producer BNYX—And It’s Not Because Of His Beats

50 Cent is relentlessly trolling Diddy, and now BNYX is inadvertently helping him do so.

50 Cent just put his stamp of approval on Yeat-adjacent producer BNYX—but not because of his beats.

On Saturday (March 23), 50 Cent shared an Instagram post revealing his sentiments toward a newly emerging tongue-in-cheek reference. It just so happens his post featured a screenshot of BNYX’s tweet in which he wrote, “I put all my guys in position, no Diddy.”

The G-Unit general, who’s been targeting Diddy on social media amid his mounting sexual assault lawsuits, wasted no time trolling the Bad Boy mogul while simultaneously praising BNYX in the caption of his post.

”Oh, I f### with son that’s my man’s no Diddy,” 50 Cent wrote in the caption. “I’ll Boom you right now! F### outta here! Lol.”

As previously mentioned, this isn’t the first time 50 Cent has targeted Diddy while using content from another artist. Earlier this month, the rapper-turned-television exec shared another clip on Instagram of a crossdressing Saucy Santana sauntering down a city street with the caption, “Meek Mill leaving Diddy’s house.” Santana is wearing a tight red dress, sunglasses and a purse with a black leather jacket slung over his shoulder.

Though BNYX’s tweet ended up going viral, he wasn’t the actual originator of the phrase. In fact, he reshared the origins of the slang, which comes from a previous episode of DJ Akademiks Off The Record Spotify Podcast, in a follow-up tweet.

Check out the original clip below.