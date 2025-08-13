Hip-Hop Film Festival’s 10th Anniversary Brings Back Master Cyphers & Top Cinema Creators

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Hip Hop Film Festival is celebrating its 10th anniversary by bringing the heat back to Harlem with its signature Master Cyphers — three days of high-energy, TED Talk-style sessions designed to school independent creators on everything from film business strategy to Afrofuturism.

Running August 21–23 at the Harlem Film House headquarters, the Master Cyphers promise a lineup of award-winning alumni and innovators ready to share the kind of insider knowledge that doesn’t come from textbooks. Each 60-minute session blends a 45-minute talk with a 15-minute Q&A, giving attendees a direct line to the minds shaping the future of independent film and Hip-Hop culture.

“The Master Cyphers offer a front-row seat to the real-world experiences of creators who are changing the game. Whether you’re a seasoned filmmaker, an emerging storyteller, or a curious fan of hip hop and cinema — this is where knowledge drops, minds open, and creativity levels up,” said CR Capers, founder of the Hip Hop Film Festival.

The Hip Hop Film Festival represents the spirit in which its namesake came from — truth in storytelling and the culture at the heart of neighborhoods across the world. From its origins, hip hop has always been about giving voice to the people, telling the stories of our lives, our struggles, and our dreams when no one else would. What I want to bring to the festival is an expansion of that service — helping fellow filmmakers gain the tools they need to grow their craft and share their stories. By offering my own experience and guidance, I can provide the tips and insight to help them navigate this industry, so the festival not only showcases our voices, but strengthens them for the future.

The programming spans three rooms daily, with each night capping off in style — think immersive keynote events, networking mixers, complimentary food, and open bars.

Opening Day — Thursday, August 21 (4 p.m. – 9 p.m.)

The festival kicks off with sessions like Falling In Love With The Word “No” by Jermaine William, From Grind to Greenlight with Cylla Senii, and Film Business Ain’t Solo Dolo! led by A.A. Gajadhar. Artie Brennan’s The No Ends Theory closes out the regular schedule before the night’s main event, Script to Screen with Bobby Yan, complete with dinner and drinks.

Day Two — Friday, August 22 (1 p.m. – 3 p.m.)

Friday’s spotlight includes Escape: Resilient Minds by Jonathan Green, This Really Happened: Turning Real Life Into Reel Life from Alyscia Cunningham, and Danny Danielson’s Hustle Hard! — all served alongside brunch and an open bar.

Final Day — Saturday, August 23 (7 p.m. – 10 p.m.)

The finale jumps off with Indie Movies: The New Rap Game from Sleepyeye Freeman, Daniel Osorio’s Scenes & Sounds: Storytelling Through Music Videos, and Taquan Pugh’s The Power of DIY Filmmaking. At 9 p.m., Jamal Hodge takes the mic for Afrofuturism Meets Afrohorror, closing the series with dinner and drinks.

Tickets and the full festival schedule are available at www.hiphopfilmfestival.org.