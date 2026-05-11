Ice Cube Accused Of Blowing Off Lawsuit From Best Boys And Grips

Ice Cube’s facing serious heat over unpaid wages from a video production crew pushing for a default judgment against him.

Ice Cube is staring down a serious labor dispute after six crew members from a 2024 music video shoot are demanding payment they say they never received.

The situation’s gotten messy enough that the workers are now pushing courts to issue a default judgment against the rapper, essentially giving them an automatic win if he keeps dodging their legal requests.

The crew got hired on July 2, 2024, to work on a video for Ice Cube’s track “Ego.” By the next day, the production wrapped, and they were sent home without a single dollar in their pockets.

That move violated California labor law, which is crystal clear about one thing: entertainment workers must be paid immediately upon release from a shoot. No delays. No excuses. No “we’ll process it next week.”

Steadycam operator Adeshola Adigun and five other crew members filed suit in August 2024, claiming they were never fully compensated for their labor.

According to court documents from MyNewsLA, the case has been grinding through the system for months, while Ice Cube’s legal team has submitted responses to interrogatories that the plaintiffs say don’t actually answer the questions posed.

It’s a classic stalling tactic, and judges don’t appreciate it.

In February 2026, Judge Brock Hammond reviewed the crew’s motion for terminating sanctions, which would’ve resulted in a default judgment if approved. Hammond found that most of Ice Cube’s responses were technically compliant with court rules, so he didn’t grant the default.

However, he ordered Ice Cube to correct the responses that fell short and to stop playing games with the discovery process.

The crew is alleging violations of California’s entertainment payroll statutes, waiting-time penalties, itemized wage statement requirements, and breach of contract.

Legal experts note that California entertainment workers have specific protections, and employers who ignore them face serious financial consequences.

Ice Cube’s defense centers on the claim that he wasn’t actually the employer, that Video God LLC and director Gabriel Hart held that responsibility.

But California courts have consistently ruled that who controls the work and makes hiring decisions matters more than paperwork when determining liability.