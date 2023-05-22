Ice Cube Addresses Conspiracy Theory That Suge Knight Injected Eazy-E With HIV

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer sits down with internet personality Logan Paul.

N.W.A member Eric “Eazy-E” Wright passed away in March 1995 at the age of 30. Eazy reportedly died from AIDS-induced pneumonia. Fellow N.W.A rapper Ice Cube recently spoke about his former groupmate’s death.

Ice Cube was a guest on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast. Impaulsive co-host Mike Majlak questioned Cube about the long-running conspiracy theory that Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight may have had Eazy-E injected with the HIV virus.

“How would [Suge Knight] do that?” asked Ice Cube. “And Eazy would never tell anybody?” Mike Majlak responded. “Maybe Eazy didn’t even know. ‘Cause you just poke somebody and they don’t even know. Maybe they were at a club or some s###.”

That led to Ice Cube saying, “Nah, I think if somebody poked you with one of them g###### needles, you’d know. You’d know. I mean, I’m just saying, just say this happened, Eazy would tell somebody, ‘This m########### poked me with some s###.'”

Suge Knight Helped Spread The Theories About Eazy-E’s Death

The online speculation about Eazy-E’s HIV diagnosis mostly stems from a 2003 interview involving Suge Knight. At the time, Knight told Jimmy Kimmel, “If you shoot somebody you go to jail forever… So they got this new thing out… They get blood from somebody with AIDS and they shoot you with it. That’s a slow death, an Eazy-E thing.”

Eazy-E’s daughter, Ebie Wright, launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise money for a documentary about the possible murder of her father. Ebie wanted Ice Cube to appear in the A Ruthless Scandal: No More Lies film.

“The only person that actually matters to this story I’m telling, who hasn’t talked on it so far… is Ice Cube,” said Ebie Wright in 2021. “It really breaks my heart that he hasn’t spoken on this yet because I grew up with his sons and I have a really good relationship with them.”