Ice Cube Facing Backlash Over Tucker Carlson Interview Addressing COVID-19 Vaccine & Obama 

Ice Cube is getting some hefty pushback after meeting with controversial pundit Tucker Carlson for the former FOX News host’s new show.

Earlier this month, the N.W.A. founding member denied claims he was a “sellout” after meeting with outspoken anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Then on Tuesday (July 25), the Hip-Hop legend joined the right-wing pundit for a drive around Los Angeles for an episode of the Tucker on Twitter show. During their conversation, Ice Cube opened up on his refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine and discussed his lack of faith in politicians, including Barack Obama.

“It wasn’t ready,” Ice Cube said of the vaccine. “It was six months, kind of rush job. And I didn’t feel safe.” Cube also said he never “told anyone not to get vaccinated, publicly,” adding that he was “pretty upset,” when it was reported that he turned down a movie role over his refusal to take the vaccine.

Ice Cube Talks Politicians With Tucker Carlson

Elsewhere during their chat, the rapper and actor said, ” I don’t believe in politicians,’ adding they have “hidden agendas.”

When asked about Barack Obama, Ice Cube said he was initially hopeful. “For the first time, I felt proud that America took that step,” he stated. “So that was a moment in time. But then you look around, years go by, and not much changed for people I know, people I care about.”

He went on to say, “It didn’t change with Bush, with Clinton, elder Bush, Reagan, Carter,” and said that Obama’s election was symbolic “In a lot of ways.”

Once the interview was shared online, many social media users called out Ice Cube for meeting the controversial former FOX news anchor.

“I told you Ice Cube is a right winger. He had a conversation with the baddy bad people, cuz he’s not good like us,” wrote one user. “He can’t sit at our lunch table until he obeys teacher and do what he’s told, cuz we change the world by only talking to each other about being morally superior.”

I told you Ice Cube is a right winger. He had a conversation with the baddy bad people, cuz he's not good like us



He can't sit at our lunch table until he obeys teacher and do what he's told, cuz we change the world by only talking to each other about being morally superior https://t.co/pRVXF1dwfx — Black in the Empire (@blackintheempir) July 26, 2023

“Ice Cube has lost his got damn mind,” said another. “He let Tucker Carlson guide him w/loaded questions into taking shots at Obama, BLM&COVID vaccines, while Tucker sat there goading him&giggling. I used2think Cube was smart but he’s dumb as hell. He let Tucker use him in a big way. Dude is lost.”

Ice Cube has lost his got damn mind. He let Tucker Carlson guide him w/loaded questions into taking shots at Obama, BLM&COVID vaccines, while Tucker sat there goading him&giggling. I used2think Cube was smart but he’s dumb as hell. He let Tucker use him in a big way. Dude is lost https://t.co/gFSy3usVxw — Kenny BooYah! 🖖🏾 (@KwikWarren) July 26, 2023

Check out some of the reactions below.

Ice Cube hanging out with white nationalist Tucker Carson. It's official. He is WORSE than "the [REDACTED] in the first verse." I look forward to Cube clumsily attacking everyone that calls him out on this. https://t.co/MUbdJQBqu2 — The Mad Tytan (@Big_Ty) July 26, 2023

Ice Cube is a hotep and a sellout, conservatives acting like he’s the spokesperson for right wing Black folks even tho y’all burned NWA records in the 80s for criticizing the police, and him being anti-vax is some bs — samo. (@samo_845) July 26, 2023