Ice Spice Responds To Hate For Her Oscars Party Outfit

The “Munch (Feelin’ U)” hitmaker wore Dolce & Gabbana to the event.

Ice Spice attended Vanity Fair‘s Oscar night party in Beverly Hills on Sunday (March 10). The Bronx-bred rapper shared the space with A-listers such as Quinta Brunson, Margot Robbie, Donald Glover, Kylie Jenner, Cardi B and others.

At least one X user did not like Ice Spice’s Dolce & Gabbana dress for the Vanity Fair function. On Monday (March 11), the @1800viagra account tweeted, “I wish her stylist would try harder… same lace bodysuit back to back.”

Spice saw that post and fired back, “Let’s see u b###### in custom Dolce.” The 24-year-old rhymer returned to the social media platform ten hours later to add, “Srry 4 bein a meanie I was only tryna hurt ur feelings bc u hurt mine.”

lets see u b###### in custom dolce https://t.co/FM5CH0Szxm — ice spice ☆ (@icespicee_) March 11, 2024

srry 4 bein a meanie i was only tryna hurt ur feelings bc u hurt mine :'P — ice spice ☆ (@icespicee_) March 12, 2024

While Ice Spice took time to address an online hater, the Capitol Records-backed recording artist has been preparing to release her debut studio LP. She teased the Y2K album will arrive soon.

Spice broke out with “Munch (Feelin’ U)” in 2022. Last year saw the rising star link up with PinkPantheress (“Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2”), Nicki Minaj (“Barbie World”) and Taylor Swift (“Karma”) for Top 10 entries on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

In January 2024, Ice Spice dropped the “Think U the S### (Fart)” single. She later admitted the RiotUSA-produced track targeted Latto. The Atlanta rapper shot back at Spice on her “Sunday Service” song the following month.