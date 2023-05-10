IDK Talks Collaborating With Openly Gay Rapper Saucy Santana

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The two rhymers also linked up to shoot a music video.

DMV-bred emcee IDK dropped his fourth studio LP, F65, on May 5. The project’s tracklist includes a guest feature by makeup artist-turned-recording artist Saucy Santana.

IDK and Saucy Santana teamed up for “Pinot Noir” which also features Jucee Froot. Apparently, some listeners questioned why the man born Jason Mills decided to work with an openly gay rapper.

“I don’t have to be a gay rapper to put an openly gay rapper on my song,” tweeted IDK. He added, “I heard the beat, and I heard a very talented artist by the name of Saucy Santana on that beat. I love him forever for taking that risk with me. Now we have a banger for the summer ☀️.”

After a Twitter user argued that IDK did not need to drop a disclaimer for the song, the Maryland native responded, “When you come from what I come from, a simple disclaimer can literally change how you look at something. I’m a teacher first so it’s worth it.”

Another person complained about Saucy Santana’s sexual lyrics in the “Pinot Noir” song. IDK returned with, “Keep listening, you’ll get [used] to it and it won’t bother you anymore. Might even start singing along. Trust me.”

Saucy Santana also reacted to IDK’s Twitter message. The 2022 XXL Freshman Class member tweeted, “Let’s go!!!! Appreciate you! Real n##### do real things!” Santana also posted a video to shout out his collaborator.

In addition to Saucy Santana, the F65 album contains appearances by NLE Choppa, Musiq Soulchild, Rich The Kid, Snoop Dogg, Benny the Butcher, and more. IDK debuted the “Mr. Police” music video on MSNBC’s The Beat with Ari Melber.

