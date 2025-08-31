iLoveMakonnen Silences Critics After Viral Kitchen Video Stirs Up Drake Chatter

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

The Grammy Award-nominated artist addressed his past with Drake and explained the real reason behind his viral kitchen video during a fundraiser to rebuild a Portland studio.

iLoveMakonnen went viral this week after posting a video of himself working in a kitchen during a fundraiser in Portland, prompting a wave of speculation about his career and past ties to Drake.

The clip, which circulated widely on social media, showed the “Tuesday” artist behind a counter preparing food. While some praised his humility and work ethic, others questioned how the Grammy Award-nominated artist ended up in that position. Several users brought up his former affiliation with Drake and OVO Sound, reigniting long-standing conversations about his trajectory in the music industry.

But according to Makonnen, the kitchen shift wasn’t about a fall from grace—it was about giving back. He was volunteering to help raise money to rebuild Burn Money Studios, a Portland-based recording space he frequently used that was destroyed in a fire earlier this month.

“I’m not embarrassed. I’m just surviving like every human has to.” That’s what iLoveMakonnen told me when I asked about the viral video of him in a restaurant kitchen. Everyone shared the clip, but nobody reached out to hear the story behind it. Until I did. A thread…🧵 pic.twitter.com/ban45oodOG — Z (@BrianZisook) August 30, 2025

Speaking with Audiomack co-founder Brian Zisook, Makonnen explained his decision to step away from the traditional music business. “Music was a way out. But once I saw the politics, the egos, and the fake s###, I knew this wasn’t for me. Respectfully, I want to remove myself.”

Though he’s no longer involved in the industry machine, Makonnen hasn’t stopped creating. He’s released four singles in the past two months and says he still enjoys making music—but on his own terms. “I’d love to keep making art, but the business side? I want out.”

The 36-year-old also addressed the constant comparisons to Drake, who remixed “Tuesday” and signed him to OVO in 2014. “People always tie my story back to Drake. But I haven’t had a relationship with him since 2015.”

Since distancing himself from the spotlight, Makonnen has taken on various jobs to stay afloat. “The only thing that really makes me happy is when I can help somebody else,” he said. “I’m not embarrassed by any of it. This is survival. That’s real life.”

The fire that destroyed Burn Money Studios occurred earlier this month in Portland.