Interpol Issues Red Notice For Wanted Rapper

Polish rapper Jongmen became the subject of an Interpol red notice after Polish authorities accused the rapper of drug trafficking.

Polish rapper Jongmen is now the target of a global law enforcement dragnet after Interpol issued a red notice accusing the Hip-Hop artist of orchestrating large-scale drug operations and tax fraud while living in the United Arab Emirates.

The 40-year-old rapper, born Krystian Adam Brzeziński, is wanted by Polish prosecutors who allege he played a central role in a narcotics distribution network and a value-added tax scam.

The red notice, Interpol’s most urgent alert, was issued at the request of authorities in Warsaw and signals to police agencies worldwide to detain him for extradition.

Jongmen has been living in Dubai since 2021, a move he insists was unrelated to the criminal investigation back home.

“Pure coincidence. My trip to Dubai had nothing to do with the charges the prosecutor’s office wanted to bring against me,” he told Polish outlet Kryminalna Polska.

Despite the red notice, Brzeziński said he was taken aback by the international warrant.

“I’m shocked that I received something like a red notice. I don’t know why. The case is simply based on slander by two people in conflict with me,” he said, adding he had no knowledge of the tax fraud allegations.

Jongmen said he’s prepared to cooperate with legal proceedings from his current location, noting that if arrested in the UAE, he would be held locally while awaiting trial.

“If I’m detained anywhere here, they’ll have to take me to a detention center, and I’ll await trial there,” he said.

Jongmen rose to prominence in Poland’s Hip-Hop scene in the early 2000s, earning respect for his street-focused lyrics. His reputation grew beyond Poland as he gained traction across Eastern Europe’s underground rap circles.

The charges against him carry serious consequences under Polish law, with potential long-term prison sentences.