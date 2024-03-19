J. Cole Delivers “Might Delete Later, Vol. 2” Video Featuring Unreleased Music

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Coleword takeover appears to be imminent at this point!

J. Cole continues to tease a litany of new material, including his fledging video series. On Monday (March 18), Cole released Might Delete Later, Vol 2. chock full of unreleased snippets of new music and behind-the-scenes footage of the “Middle Child” MC producing and recording in the studio. Along with clips from Drake’s It’s All a Blur Tour, the 11-minute visual also showcased an exclusive look at the prototype of J. Cole’s new sneaker, the Indie 5000.

Additional appearances include cameos from Drake, Central Cee and Benny The Butcher, among others. It also appears J. Cole and Sexyy Red’s first-ever introduction was caught on camera during the video, along with an interaction with Lil Yachty, suggesting a follow-up to their collaborative record “The Secret Recipe.”

Yet another notable moment from the video captures J. Cole remarking on his process crafting notable hits such as “Work Out” during a “trial and error” time period he underwent after signing his deal with JAY-Z.

“It wasn’t until I signed to Jay and this n###a was like, ‘Nah, you ain’t putting a f###ing album out until you got some f###ing hits’ and I was like ‘Ohhh s###t,” he said. “I had to trial and error for like a year, two and a half years. ‘Workout,’ I squeezed that s###t out at the the last minute, but even that was an unnatural space for me.”

Check out the full cut above.