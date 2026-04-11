J. Cole Plays Eight Minutes In Viral CBA Game for Nanjing Monkey Kings

J. Cole’s CBA debut footage goes viral as the rapper checks into his first game for China’s Nanjing Monkey Kings.

Footage of J. Cole making his CBA debut in China is spreading across social media faster than anyone expected, with clips of the rapper checking in for the Nanjing Monkey Kings going viral.

The moment happened Saturday during the team’s matchup against the Guangzhou Loong Lions, and the internet couldn’t stop replaying it.

J. Cole stepped onto the court for eight minutes, grabbed one rebound, and dished out one assist before his squad fell 95-81, but that loss didn’t matter because the real story was watching him actually do this.

The viral clips show Cole getting his moment on the hardwood in front of thousands of fans in China.

Cole had been announced to join the Monkey Kings earlier in April, but seeing him actually step foot on a professional court was different.

ESPN first reported back on April 1 that Cole committed to playing a few games for the team, which previously had NBA veterans like Willie Cauley-Stein, Antonio Blackeney, and Tacko Fall on their roster.

The Fayetteville rapper’s arrival in Nanjing had already drawn massive attention, with fans and media documenting his every move since he touched down.

Cole’s connection to basketball runs deeper than most people realize.

He played varsity in high school back in North Carolina, and he’s been serious about returning to the game in recent years.

Back in 2021, he suited up for the Basketball Africa League’s Rwanda Patriots, averaging 1.7 points and 1.7 rebounds.

The next year, he joined the Canadian Elite Basketball League’s Scarborough Shooting Stars in Toronto, where he put up 2.4 points per game with 0.6 rebounds and 0.4 assists.

Before the game, Cole spoke to the Nanjing press about what this opportunity meant to him.

“Last summer, they came to me,” he explained, acknowledging that he’s getting older but grateful for the chance. “They give me an opportunity to come play on the court. It’s a blessing to me.”

The team’s general manager, Zhen Wang, revealed the bigger picture behind signing Cole, explaining that they’re hoping his position as a minority owner of the Charlotte Hornets could help connect their domestic players with training and playing opportunities in the United States.