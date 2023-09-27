J. Cole Reveals Colin Kaepernick’s Request To Join New York Jets Practice Squad

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

J. Cole wants fans to know what quarterback-turned-activist Colin Kaepernick is willing to do to return to the NFL.

J. Cole received permission to share a letter written by former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who asked the New York Jets for an opportunity to join the team’s practice squad. Kaepernick reached out to the Jets after star quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a season-ending injury.

“I asked Colin @kaepernick7 if I could share this letter with the world,” J. Cole wrote on Instagram. “He was reluctant. My argument was that I believe the people and all organizations should know the truth about how hard he works and how much he still wants to play. And always has. In the end, he agreed to let me.”

J. Cole added, “I wish the @nyjets organization luck. My boy @bas is a big ass fan so I saw the heartbreak of every Jets fan when Arod went down @richeisen Everyone from players, to coaches, to execs are feeling the pressure I’m sure. I hope y’all can turn it around, and I hope there’s a spot out there for my boy Kap. PEACE.”

Kaepernick pitched himself to the Jets as a “risk-free contingency plan” at quarterback. Kaepernick hasn’t played in the NFL since 2016. He was seemingly blackballed for protesting racial injustice by kneeling during the playing of the national anthem at NFL games.

J. Cole has been an avid supporter of Kaepernick since the kneeling protest. J. Cole wore a Kaepernick jersey for a 2016 performance after the former San Francisco 49ers player faced backlash for the protest.

Read Kaepernick’s letter to the Jets below.