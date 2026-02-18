Ja Rule Refuses To Squash Beef With 50 Cent “I Don’t Regret Nothing”

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ja Rule refused to end his 25-year feud with 50 Cent and G-Unit after apologizing for his airplane confrontation with Tony Yayo last week.

Ja Rule can’t make up his mind about his decades-long beef with 50 Cent and G-Unit. The Queens rapper just told TMZ he’ll never squash his feud with 50 Cent and Tony Yayo.

“Here’s the reality. Sometimes in life, people have enemies. And that’s OK. Everybody can’t be friends. But what I’m saying is, we don’t also have to be at war. I don’t deal with that side, I don’t f### with them, they don’t f### with me, that’s fine. But I don’t regret nothing.”

This comes just days after he publicly apologized for his behavior during a heated confrontation on an airplane. The incident happened during Super Bowl weekend on a flight from San Francisco to New York City.

Video showed Ja Rule getting into a shouting match with Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda, even throwing a pillow at Yayo. The G-Unit rappers claimed Ja Rule looked nervous during the confrontation.

“Ja got off the plane lol I took his seat,” Uncle Murda posted on social media.

Flight attendants had to step in to calm things down before the situation turned physical. Ja Rule ended up booking a later flight home while Yayo and Uncle Murda stayed on the original plane.

Ja Rule’s latest comments directly contradict the apologetic tone he struck last week. After a video surfaced of him arguing with Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda on a Delta flight, he called his own behavior “goofy.”

“I’m not proud of my behavior, it’s goofy to me,” he wrote on Instagram. “I’m a grown man about to be a grandfather…you have to let them know that there’s no room for disrespect, but also that there’s a way to carry yourself.”

But now he’s singing a different tune. When TMZ asked about reconciling with 50 Cent and Tony Yayo, Ja Rule shut down any talk of peace.

The incident reignited attention on Hip-Hop’s longest-running feud. The beef between 50 Cent’s G-Unit and Ja Rule’s Murder Inc. started in the late ’90s over street disputes in Queens.

What began as neighborhood tension exploded into a full-scale rap war that dominated Hip-Hop headlines for years.

The feud escalated when 50 Cent got stabbed during a 2000 confrontation between G-Unit and Murder Inc. members at Hit Factory studios.

Both camps released multiple diss tracks, with 50 Cent’s “Back Down” and Ja Rule’s response tracks becoming legendary moments in battle rap.

Yet Ja’s latest interview with TMZ proves he’s not ready to let sleeping dogs lie.