Jackboy Exposes Kodak Black 2015 Interrogation Clip Amid Ongoing Tension

Jackboy posted a 2015 interrogation video of Kodak Black raising questions about alleged cooperation with police.

Jackboy threw gasoline on his long-running beef with Kodak Black by uploading a 2015 police interrogation video that appears to show the rapper cooperating with detectives about a robbery case in Florida.

The clip, which Jackboy posted to his Instagram Stories late Wednesday night, is labeled “Pompano Beach Room 1, Oct-15-15” and shows an 18-year-old Kodak speaking with law enforcement about a burglary.

At one point, Kodak tells the officer, “I’m not the bad guy,” and explains, “That’s just an image I’m portraying for my music.”

The detective presses him for more information about “the burglary,” and Kodak seems to give up details about the incident.

Kodak Black Arrested For Burglary In 2015

The resurfaced footage has reignited debate around the ever-sensitive topic of snitching in Hip-Hop, especially given Kodak’s past legal troubles. In October 2015, the Florida rapper was arrested on a laundry list of charges, including robbery, assault, kidnapping, false imprisonment and driving with a suspended license.

The robbery charge stemmed from accusations that he forced people into his car because he believed they had broken into his home. After his arrest, Kodak was released on bond but continued facing legal fallout.

In May 2016, he was picked up again on a warrant tied to the same case. He later pleaded no contest and received a sentence of one year of house arrest and five years of probation.

The timing of Jackboy’s post seems intentional, reigniting a feud that’s been simmering for years.

The two former collaborators were once close friends, but their relationship deteriorated in the early 2020s. Since then, they’ve traded insults online, dropped diss tracks and taken shots during livestreams. Jackboy has even mocked Kodak’s music career, suggesting he open a restaurant instead.

The tension between their camps has reportedly spilled into real life. In 2023, a drive-by shooting in Florida left several people injured and one woman dead.

Authorities linked the violence to their public feud, though Kodak has not been charged in connection with the incident.