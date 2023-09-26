Jada Pinkett Smith Says Marriage To Will Smith Is A “Divine Assignment”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jada Pinkett Smith paid tribute to Will Smith on his birthday to express her unwavering gratitude for their love. Read more!

Jada Pinkett Smith paid tribute to her husband, Will Smith, to celebrate his birthday on Monday (September 25). The “Bad Boys” star turned 55, and to mark the special occasion, his loving spouse took to social media to express her gratitude.

“Willard, I am so glad you were born on this day,” Jada wrote on Instagram. “Without you I would not have experienced the greatest joy of my life… the love of our family.”

Jada’s post also included an old black-and-white photograph of her and Will Smith posing with their then-young children.

“On this Divine assignment we’ve chosen to walk together, I am grateful for the wells of laughter along the trails of tears we’ve shared,” she added. “Thank you for helping me learn to embrace it all … with a smile. Here’s to 100+ more birthdays full of growth, acceptance and joy.”

Jada and Will Smith were married in 1997 and have two children together, 25-year-old Jaden and 22-year-old Willow. Will also has a son, Trey, with his ex-wife Sheree Zampino.

The actor marked his birthday by recalling his experience of bungee jumping off a flying helicopter to celebrate turning 50.

“5 years ago today, somebody was trippin’!” Will wrote on Instagram alongside a video of the stunt.