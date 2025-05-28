Dog’s Worst Friend: Jaheim Arrested For Animal Cruelty Again

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jaheim was arrested in Georgia for the second time on animal cruelty charges after authorities found six neglected dogs on his property.

Jaheim was taken into custody Tuesday (May 1) in Fulton County, Georgia, after being charged with six counts of animal cruelty related to his treatment of multiple dogs.

Court records, just hitting the news, accused the R&B singer of failing to provide clean water, proper ventilation, and sanitary conditions for six dogs found on his property.

The animals include pit bull terriers, a French bulldog and a hound mix. He was released from Fulton County Jail the following day.

This marks the second time the “Put That Woman First” singer has faced legal trouble over animal neglect.

In 2021, New Jersey authorities discovered 15 starving dogs at his Hillsborough home. One dog was in such poor condition it had to be euthanized.

At the time, police said they found dogs confined in crates filled with feces and standing water. Most were severely underweight and lacked access to food or clean water.

Jaheim was charged with third-degree animal cruelty and failure to provide necessary care.

The Grammy-nominated artist has not publicly responded to the latest charges. His next court date has not been announced yet.