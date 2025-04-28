Jalen Hurts Will Not Attend Eagles’ White House Visit Due To “Scheduling Conflict”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The big question has been answered about Jalen Hurts and the Eagles’ White House visit.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will not be among the players visiting the White House on Monday (April 28) afternoon as the team is honored for their Super Bowl victory.

A White House official confirmed Hurts’ absence, stating that he, along with several other players, could not attend due to “scheduling conflicts.” NBC News White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor first reported the news a few hours before the visit.

“A White House official confirms to me that @Eagles quarterback @JalenHurts will not be visiting the White House when the Super Bowl champions come later this afternoon,” Alcindor posted on X. “The White House says Hurts and other players who can’t attend had ‘scheduling conflicts.'”

While any high-profile absence tends to draw public attention, it’s important to note that such situations are not unprecedented.

In 2015, legendary quarterback Tom Brady skipped the New England Patriots’ White House visit during President Barack Obama’s administration, also citing a scheduling conflict.

The Philadelphia Eagles accepted the invitation to visit the White House on April 28 to celebrate their Super Bowl victory.

This visit comes with notable history, as the team previously declined a similar invitation during President Trump’s first term following their 2018 Super Bowl win, a decision that led Trump to revoke the invitation entirely.

After some initial uncertainty about this year’s plans, the team formally accepted the offer in March.

However, questions remain about individual player attendance. When quarterback Jalen Hurts was asked at the TIME100 Gala on April 24 whether he would attend, he gave a non-verbal response, looking away from the camera. An uncomfortable expression and hesitant smile suggested he would not make the event.

White House visits by championship sports teams have been a longstanding American tradition, though they have occasionally become politically charged in recent years.