Is Donald Trump Putting Pressure On Eagles’ Saquon Barkley?

What is going on?

My, my, my! What a time we’re living in.

Let’s not spend too much time rehashing old news, but it’s important to remember: after their 2018 Super Bowl win, the Philadelphia Eagles declined the traditional White House visit under then-President Donald Trump.

That decision stemmed largely from ongoing tensions surrounding NFL players protesting racial injustice and violations of their First Amendment rights.

At the heart of it all was Colin Kaepernick, who had effectively been blackballed from the NFL for kneeling during the national anthem. This very peaceful protest sparked national outrage and political attacks.

Fast forward to Sunday (April 27): the Eagles are set to visit the White House on Monday (April 28), this time during Trump’s second term. However, not everything appears smooth behind the scenes. Quarterback Jalen Hurts, the undisputed leader of the team, was recently noncommittal when asked if he would attend the White House ceremony.

That uncertainty has raised speculation about whether the Eagles’ presence will be unanimous.

Earlier Sunday, photos surfaced from what appeared to be a pre-visit meeting, and notably, running back Saquon Barkley — a major off-season addition to the team — was present. While Barkley’s attendance suggests at least some high-profile players will participate, questions remain about others.

This situation speaks to a broader trend in sports. There seems to be growing pressure on athletes and leagues to align, or at least appear cooperative, with political power. The “kiss the ring” ethos is alive and well. The NFL, UFC, and other organizations increasingly seem to navigate expectations that weren’t as pronounced even a decade ago. The stakes are high and symbolic with a simple White House visit.

Trump had openly backed the Kansas City Chiefs in this year’s Super Bowl, cheering on Patrick Mahomes and making no secret of his preference. After the Chiefs’ mega loss to the Eagles, Trump reportedly left Allegiant Stadium early. Now, with the Eagles on top, Trump is forced to kiss the championship ring!

Whether Hurts and others will appear remains to be seen. Some players may find a diplomatic way to opt out, citing “emergencies” or prior obligations, a common practice in recent years to avoid overt political statements. Others, like Barkley, may choose to fulfill the appearance, whether out of personal belief, team solidarity, or professional necessity.

What do you think?

