Jamel Shabazz And Anders Jones’ High-End Toile-Style B-Boy Wallpaper Featured In NYC Museum

The wallpaper features Black and Brown inner-city youth from New York City circa the 80s and 90s.

Hip-Hop photographer Jamel Shabazz, known for documenting the start of the culture in the early 80s and 90s, is collaborating with renowned textile artist Anders Jones. The two have combined their talents to create toile-style wallpaper for people’s homes or workspaces with images of old school Hip-Hop scattered throughout.

The project is called “Back In The Days.”

According to Ivy Nicole Jones, the wallpaper tells a story “that celebrates Black and Brown inner city youth culture.”

In some of the scenes, folk in B-boy stands basically ooze the energy of New York City, and seems to be a perfect move to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop.

The Welancora Art Gallery announced that the two artists a part of an exhibition at a museum that is celebrating the culture.

On Instagram, the gallery said, “An exhibition series titled ‘About New York Now: A Photography Triennial’ is currently on view at the Museum of the City of New York. The Museum plans to put out a newly themed photographic exhibition every three years; this year, the theme is ‘home’, posing the questions such as ‘what does home in New York City look like today?’ and ‘who fits in that family photo?’”



“Works on view include an installation featuring ‘Back in the Days,’ which is a collaborative wallpaper project between artist and textile designer Anders Jones and iconic photographer Jamel Shabazz. Jones’ renderings of a curated selection of Shabazz images, paired with a classic design and textured layers of subtle color, come together to create a warm and elegant tribute to the thriving of inner-city youth culture,” it continued.

Jones is currently selling the wallpaper so anyone can have the wallpaper in their spots. It sold on Jones’ Ether and Earth Design’s website.