Jamie Foxx Takes On Divine Role As God In “Not Another Church Movie”

Jamie Foxx stars as God in an upcoming comedy, “Not Another Church Movie,” featuring a cast of new and established actors, and revolving around a man tasked with a divine mission.

Jamie Foxx will play God” alongside Mickey Rourke as the Devil in Not Another Church Movie. The Oscar-winning actor has already filmed his role in Johnny Mack’s forthcoming comedy, which also stars Kevin Daniels, Vivica A. Fox, Tisha Campbell, Jasmine Guy, Kyla Pratt and Lamorne Morris.

According to Deadline, Daniels plays the lead character Taylor Pharry, an ambitious man given a holy mission from God himself to tell his family’s stories and inspire his community.

The official logline reads, “His only concern? His family and community. What he doesn’t know is that the Devil has plans of his own.”

The film was shot before the writers’ and actors’ strikes and will likely be released later this year.

“We are thrilled to have Mr. Foxx be a part of this hilarious comedy and bring his incredible talent to the role of God, working with Foxx and Johnny Mack was a true blessing,” producer James Michael Cummings said in a statement. “This film is a unique blend of new and established talent, and we can’t wait to hear the laughs and for audiences to see the magic that happens on the big screen. This movie will not disappoint.”

Foxx has been out of the limelight since being hospitalized for an undisclosed medical issue in April.

The actor, who has since recovered from his health scare, can be seen in the new Netflix sci-fi comedy They Cloned Tyrone and heard in the new talking-dog comedy Strays.

He was in Atlanta, Georgia filming the movie Back in Action when he was hospitalized.