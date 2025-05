Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The singer celebrated her mother Katherine Jackson’s 95th birthday with a touching Instagram tribute and a birthday wish for her brother Jackie Jackson.

Janet Jackson paid tribute to her mother, Katherine Jackson, on her 95th birthday with a heartfelt social media post Sunday (May 4), celebrating the family matriarch’s legacy of love and resilience. Simultaneously, she honored her brother Jackie Jackson, who turned 74 the same day.

The Grammy Award-winning singer shared a photo of Katherine alongside Jackie and praised her mother for being her rock.

“A living testament to grace, strength and love, turns 95 today,” Janet wrote on Instagram. “May God continue to wrap you in His kindness, filling each new day with joy, comfort and the warmth of those who cherish you. You are a gift beyond measure, and my soul is forever grateful for you. I love you.”

Several famous names hopped in the comment section to show their respect, including DJ Quik, Kid Capri, Rapsody, DJ Spinna, Stevie J, Latoya Jackson and Tyra Banks.

Janet also acknowledged her older brother Jackie, writing, “I’m so incredibly blessed to have you in my life! I love you dearly and I pray your special day is filled with joy & happiness!”

Jackie, who shares a birthday with his mother, posted his own message in honor of Katherine.

“Happy Birthday to the most incredible woman I know – my beautiful mother and the matriarch of our family, Katherine Jackson,” he wrote. “There’s no one I’d rather share my birthday with. Your strength, love, and wisdom have shaped who I am, and I’m forever grateful. Here’s to many more celebrations together. Love you always.”

Katherine Jackson, the widow of Joe Jackson who died in 2018 at age 89, raised 10 children, including the late Michael Jackson. Michael, known globally as the King of Pop, died in 2009 at age 50.

Katherine was born on May 4, 1930 in Clayton, Alabama. She married Joe in 1949, as previously noted, several of their children became famous musicians, notably the Jackson 5 and Michael and Janet. Katherine played a supportive role in her children’s careers, even designing costumes for the Jackson 5. After Michael’s death in 2009, she became the legal guardian of his three children, continuing her role as the family’s cornerstone. She was honored as “Mother of the Year” by Essence magazine in 1985.