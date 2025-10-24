EXCLUSIVE: Jay-Z Avoids Restraining Order From Alleged Son’s Godmother Amid Nicki Minaj’s Support

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jay-Z blocked Lillie Coley’s emergency restraining order request, clearing the way for sanctions over claims he has a secret son.

Jay-Z emerged victorious in a California courtroom on Friday (October 24) after a federal judge denied an emergency restraining order request filed by Lillie Coley, the godmother of the man who claims to be his son, clearing the way for the rapper to pursue sanctions in a long-running legal feud.

U.S. District Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett rejected Coley’s attempt to block what she described as a “retaliatory” sanctions hearing, marking another legal win for Jay-Z in a case that has dragged on for years.

Coley had asked the court to freeze proceedings, claiming she was being targeted for her advocacy on behalf of Rymir Satterthwaite, who alleges Jay-Z is his biological father.

The judge found no legal basis for emergency relief.

The ruling allows Jay-Z’s legal team to move forward with efforts to penalize Coley over what he has called “decades-long harassment,” according to court filings.

The case has seen repeated filings, procedural disputes and a failed attempt by Coley to win a default judgment earlier this year.

Coley, who once served as Satterthwaite’s legal guardian, has been at the center of the paternity saga since Rymir’s mother became too ill to continue the legal fight and died.

She has accused Jay-Z of using his wealth and legal firepower to avoid DNA testing and accountability.

In her latest filing, Coley sought a temporary restraining order and an order to show cause, hoping to stop the sanctions hearing. But Judge Garnett declined to intervene, a common outcome when plaintiffs cannot meet the high threshold for immediate court action.

The failed restraining order comes months after Satterthwaite dropped a separate paternity suit. Jay-Z responded by formally entering the California case and asserting that the legal campaign against him is baseless and abusive.

Court records show that in 2022, a New Jersey judge barred Coley and Satterthwaite from filing new lawsuits in that state without prior approval, citing repeated failed attempts to litigate the paternity issue.

Coley’s filings have also drawn attention from Nicki Minaj, who publicly backed Satterthwaite and accused Jay-Z of trying to silence him.

Nicki Minaj has used her social media platforms to criticize the rapper’s alleged actions, saying he tried to frame Satterthwaite and calling him “weak.”

Nicki Minaj also claimed that Beyoncé is preventing Jay-Z from acknowledging Satterthwaite, calling it Jay-Z’s “biggest secret.” She has also alleged that the rapper has interfered with her music career and legal matters.

Despite Minaj’s public support, Coley’s legal maneuver failed to convince the court.