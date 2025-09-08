Jay-Z, Beyoncé Building $24 Million Countryside Dream In Elite UK Community

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are reportedly closing in on a $24 million countryside estate in the UK after securing planning approval for a custom-built home.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are reportedly close to finalizing a multimillion-dollar land deal in the English countryside, eyeing a 58-acre estate in the Cotswolds for their next luxurious getaway.

According to the Daily Mail, the Hip-Hop power couple has secured planning permission to build a custom home on the edge of Wigginton, a quiet village nestled in the Oxfordshire region.

The property, initially listed at around $10 million, could be worth more than $24 million once fully developed, said Owain Jones, a property consultant involved in the sale.

“From the discretion of nearby familiar members’ clubs such as Soho Farmhouse and Estelle Manor to the organic offerings of Daylesford Farm, this location places you at the heart of the Cotswolds’ most refined community,” Jones told the outlet. He dubbed the area the “Hamptons of the UK.”

The move would place Beyoncé and Jay-Z among a growing list of American celebrities who have chosen the Cotswolds as their base in the United Kingdom.

The region, known for its rolling hills and high-profile neighbors, has become a magnet for the so-called “Chipping Norton Set,” a nickname for the wealthy and well-connected who have settled in the area.

If the deal goes through, the couple will be just minutes from Great Tew, a village already home to the Beckham family and Ellen DeGeneres. Earlier this year, the Carters reportedly took a helicopter tour over Oxfordshire to scope out the property.

The land purchase is still in its final stages, but planning approvals are already in place, making the deal one step closer to completion.