Jay-Z Shows At Yankee Stadium Already Reaching Eye-Watering Amounts

Jay-Z’s Yankee Stadium concerts celebrating his classic albums are already seeing resale tickets climb past $4,500.

Jay-Z just booked two nights at Yankee Stadium this summer, and resale prices are already out of control.

Tickets hit StubHub within hours of going on sale Monday morning, with some sections climbing to $4,200 for the July 10 show and $4,500 for the July 11 show.

The queues were insane too, with over 800,000 fans waiting to grab seats.

He’s celebrating the 30th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt on July 10 and the 25th anniversary of The Blueprint on July 11.

Both albums are legendary, and the fact that he’s bringing them back to the Bronx is massive. He’s been teasing this moment for weeks, even changing his name to JAŸ-Z on streaming to match the original Reasonable Doubt branding.

The Yankee Stadium announcement isn’t his only move this summer.

He’s also headlining Roots Picnic on May 30, where he’ll perform with The Roots for the first time in over a decade. The lineup includes Erykah Badu, Brandy, T.I., Wale, De La Soul, and Mariah the Scientist.

That’s a serious lineup.

All this activity has people wondering if he’s finally working on new music.

Back in September, Cash Cobain told Billboard he heard Jay-Z was dropping something, but he walked it back on X, saying Jay-Z told him directly he’s “absolutely not dropping an album” anytime soon.

His last solo project was 4:44 in 2017, his thirteenth studio album. He and Beyoncé dropped Everything Is Love together in 2018, but that’s been it for years.

The resale market’s already wild because fans know these shows are going to be historic.