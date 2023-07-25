JAY-Z’s ‘The Book Of HOV’ Exhibit At Brooklyn Public Library Extended Into Fall

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

“Jay-Z is an important part of the borough’s story.”

The Brooklyn Public Library in New York City began presenting The Book of HOV on July 14. The installation celebrates the life and accomplishments of Brooklyn native and Hip Hop legend Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter.

Visitors of The Book of HOV display get to see JAY-Z-related artifacts, never-before-seen images, and more archived objects. The Brooklyn Public Library divided the contents into eight sections around the building.

Fans of the Reasonable Doubt album creator will have the chance to visit The Book of HOV until fall. The Brooklyn Public Library announced the 40,000-square-foot exhibition will now run through October 2023.

We're thrilled to share #TheBookOfHOV exhibit will run until October. Stop by any time this summer to see this free exhibit, or plan your visit for the fall. https://t.co/aqgSIyT2bk — Brooklyn Public Library (@BKLYNlibrary) July 21, 2023

“Brooklyn Public Library, including the Center for Brooklyn History, is home to the most expansive collection of Brooklyn history in the world, and Jay-Z is an important part of the borough’s story,” Linda Johnson, CEO of the Brooklyn Public Library, told Billboard.

Johnson continued, “We are proud to celebrate his mastery of music, poetry, the written word, and the oral tradition, and we hope the exhibit will inspire visitors to bet on themselves and pursue their own dreams, musical or otherwise.”

Access to The Book of HOV exhibit is free and open to the public during Brooklyn Public Library’s regular hours of operation. The library also partnered with JAY-Z’s Roc Nation to create a set of limited-edition The Book of HOV library cards featuring the cover art of the emcee’s thirteen studio albums.