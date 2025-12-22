JD Vance Uses Nicki Minaj As Pawn To Race-Bait After AmeriFest Appearance

JD Vance used Nicki Minaj’s AmeriFest remarks to amplify his anti-DEI message while misrepresenting her comments on race.

JD Vance used Nicki Minaj‘s appearance at AmeriFest in Phoenix to push his own narrative on race and identity politics, twisting her remarks into a broader attack on diversity initiatives and doubling down on rhetoric that critics say stokes racial division.

This morning (December 22), the VEEP hopped on X.com to spew more racial nonsense.

“Nicki Minaj said something at Amfest that was really profound. I’m paraphrasing, but she said, ‘just because I want little black girls to think they’re beautiful doesn’t mean I need to put down little girls with blonde hair and blue eyes,” JD Vance said.

He added, “We all got wrapped up over the last few years in zero sum thinking. This was because the people who think they rule the world pit us against one another. Nicki Minaj rejects that. We all should.”

The Vice President’s remarks followed Minaj’s remarks at the same event, in which she reflected on self-worth and societal beauty norms.

“I don’t need someone with blonde hair and blue eyes to downplay their beauty because I know my beauty. Do you understand? It doesn’t bother me that a woman feels and says that she’s beautiful. Why shouldn’t she feel that?” she said. “Why have we gotten to a point where certain colors or certain kinds of people have to be afraid of loving themselves and loving the way they look?”

Nicki Minaj continued, “I don’t want what was done to little black girls done to little white girls. I don’t want it done to any girl. I want all little girls in the world to know that you are unique. You are beautiful.”

Shortly after Nicki Minaj’s surprise onstage conversation, Vance praised the rapper’s comments on beauty standards but quickly pivoted to his own agenda, with some dog whistling.

“Unlike the left, we stand against treating anybody, and I love what Nicki said about this. We don’t treat anybody different because of their race or their sex,” Vance said. “So we have relegated DEI to the dustbin of history, which is exactly where it belongs. In the United States of America, you don’t have to apologize for being white anymore.”

Minaj’s appearance at the conservative gathering raised eyebrows across the political spectrum. During her chat with Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk, the Hip-Hop star praised both President Donald Trump and Vance.

“I have the utmost respect and admiration for our President. I don’t know if he even knows this, but he’s given so many people hope,” she said. “This administration is full of people with heart and soul, and they make me proud of them. Our Vice President, he makes me… well, I love both of them… Both of them have a very uncanny ability to be someone that you relate to.”

Minaj also took aim at California Governor Gavin Newsom, calling him “New-scum” while criticizing his stance on transgender youth issues.

In an awkward moment, Minaj referred to Vance as “the assassin JD Vance” before realizing she was sitting next to Kirk, whose husband, Charlie Kirk, was shot and killed earlier this year.

Kirk responded with grace, saying, “If the Internet wants to clip it, who cares? I love this woman. She’s an amazing woman. She has a soul and a heart for the Lord. And words are words, but I know her heart, and it doesn’t even matter.”

Minaj, who has recently become more vocal about political issues, also spoke at the United Nations in November, where she addressed Christian persecution in Nigeria and voiced support for Trump.