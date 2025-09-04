Jeffrey Wright Slams “Racist, Stupid” Backlash Over “The Batman”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jeffrey Wright called out the backlash to his role in The Batman as Jim Gordon, labeling the criticism “so f**king racist.”

Jeffrey Wright didn’t mince words when addressing the backlash over his casting as Jim Gordon in The Batman, calling the criticism “so f**king racist and stupid” in a new interview.

The Westworld actor, who portrayed the Gotham City Police Department lieutenant in Matt Reeves’ 2022 film, shared his frustration with Collider over the negative response from some comic book purists who objected to a Black actor stepping into the iconic role for the first time.

“I really find it fascinating the ways in which there’s such a conversation, and I think even more of a conversation now, about Black characters in these roles,” Wright said. “It’s just so f**king racist and stupid. It’s just so blind in a way that I find revealing not to recognize that the evolution of these films reflects the evolution of society. Somehow, it’s defiling this franchise not to keep it grounded in the cultural reality of 1939, when the comic books were first published. It’s just the dumbest thing. It’s absent all logic.”

Wright, who also starred in Casino Royale, pointed out that Gotham City has always been inspired by New York City—a place known for its diversity.

“So, any Gotham within a contemporary film in the Batman series that’s going to be authentic has to be reflective of a modern American metropolis. That’s just what it is,” he said.

Despite the online noise, Wright is looking ahead. He confirmed he’s ready to return for The Batman: Part II, which is set to begin filming in early 2026 and is scheduled for release in theaters in October 2027.

Before then, Wright will appear in Spike Lee’s upcoming crime drama Highest 2 Lowest, which debuts Friday on Apple TV+.