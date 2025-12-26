Jennifer Lopez Serves Up Buns For Christmas Party With Family & Friends

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jennifer Lopez showed off her ageless curves in a curve-hugging red dress at her Christmas party.

Jennifer Lopez pulled up to her holiday bash looking like a damn Christmas snack, and let’s be real: nobody was checking the tree when those curves were in the room.

The icon dropped a video from her family and friends’ holiday party and every second of it was basically a thirst trap wrapped in velvet.

She rocked a deep red gown that clung to her body and that thing was tight in all the right places and by right places, we mean her chest and that famous backside that still defies gravity.

The neckline? Deep. The straps? Barely there. Her cleavage was front and center, sitting pretty. And when she turned to the side, boom: full view of those legendary J.Lo buns high and firm like a Renaissance artist sculpted them.

Her waist was snatched like she’s still in her early 30s and the dress hugged her hips like it was custom-made by someone who’s been studying her body since “Love Don’t Cost a Thing.”

Her skin was glowing as she bathed in holiday lights and the way the fabric moved with her body? Let’s just say the dress wasn’t wearing her; Jennifer Lopez was owning that thing like the boss she is.

This wasn’t some over-the-top, extra look either. It was sleek, sexy and straight-up lethal. She didn’t need to show skin to steal attention; the shape did all the talking. And trust, it said a whole lot.

If you’re wondering how she keeps that body looking like it’s frozen in time, it’s years of dancing, discipline and knowing exactly how to work every camera angle. Nobody does it like J.Lo and this Christmas, she reminded everybody why she’s still that girl.

And if you’re trying to see more of her in the flesh, she’s bringing all that heat to Vegas next year. Jennifer Lopez’s new Las Vegas residency, “Up All Night,” kicks off December 30, 2025, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

She has shows scheduled through early January and again in March 2026, including New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

So yeah, you might wanna book that trip now.