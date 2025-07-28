Jennifer Lopez Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction: “I’m Glad I Had Underwear On!”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jennifer Lopez’s birthday concert in Warsaw took an unexpected turn when her skirt fell off mid-performance.

Jennifer Lopez found herself center stage for more reasons than one after a wardrobe mishap left her in her underwear during a birthday performance in Warsaw, Poland.

While celebrating her 56th birthday on July 24 at the PGE Narodowy stadium, Lopez reappeared onstage after a costume change to a surprise serenade from her dancers and backup singers.

But just as the crowd began singing “Happy Birthday,” her gold sequin skirt gave way and dropped to the floor.

“Oh! I’m out here in my underwear. That’s gonna be everywhere,” Jennifer Lopez said as the stunned audience reacted. The “Dance Again” singer attempted to reattach the skirt but gave up and tossed the garment into the crowd.

“I’m glad that they reinforced that costume,” she quipped. “And I’m glad I had underwear on. I don’t usually wear underwear.”

One lucky attendee caught the skirt, and Lopez made it clear they could keep it.

“You can have it. I don’t want it back. You can have it, forever and ever,” she told the fan.

Despite the unexpected moment, Jennifer Lopez maintained the high energy and took a moment during the show to thank her team and supporters.

“I gotta tell you, surrounded by my incredible dancers, my band, my crew, everybody – I am so blessed,” she said. “I don’t usually give any advice to anybody because I feel like we’re all on our own specific journey.”

She continued, “If I had one little piece of advice for you, it would be to do what you love, find what you love, do it, and do it with people that you love, and then you will have the most amazing life. I can say that firsthand. I want you to be feel free to love, free to be who you are, free to just follow your dreams and do all the things that you want to do. I just want you to feel free.”