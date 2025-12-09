Jews Furious After NYC Mayor-Elect Zorhan Mamdani Appointments Mysonne

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Zohran Mamdani tapped rapper Mysonne for criminal justice role, continuing his Hip-Hop legacy as NYC’s youngest mayor.

New York City’s mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani made waves yesterday (December 8) by tapping Bronx rapper-turned-activist Mysonne to advise his transition team on criminal justice policy.

The move signals Mamdani’s commitment to bringing Hip-Hop voices into city government after the Mayor-Elect’s own career as a rapper.

Mysonne served seven years in state prison for armed robbery convictions in the late 1990s. Since his release, he’s positioned himself as a community advocate focused on gun violence prevention and criminal justice reform.

“This appointment recognizes decades of work in marginalized communities,” Mysonne said about joining Mamdani’s team. The appointment represents a full-circle moment for Mamdani, who built his own Hip-Hop credentials before entering politics.

The 34-year-old performed as “Young Cardamom” and later “Mr. Cardamom” during the 2010s, releasing multilingual rap tracks that celebrated his Ugandan heritage.

His music career included songs that mixed English with other languages, reflecting his diverse background as the son of prominent academic Mahmood Mamdani.

Mamdani’s political rise began in Queens, where he served as a state assemblyman representing Astoria. His democratic socialist platform and anti-establishment messaging resonated with young voters during his stunning mayoral campaign.

🚨 NEW YORK, MEET YOUR NEW “CRIMINAL JUSTICE” ADVISER 🚨



Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani just appointed a convicted armed robber to help shape NYC’s crime and policing policy.



Meet Mysonne Linen.

Served 7 years for armed robberies of NYC taxi drivers.

Beat one victim with a bottle.… pic.twitter.com/bg2NLHRMjS — Jews Fight Back 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JewsFightBack) December 8, 2025

He defeated former Governor Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary before winning the general election with over 50% of the vote on November 4, 2025.

Mysonne’s journey from convicted felon to criminal justice advocate mirrors the redemption narrative Mamdani champions.

The Bronx native was convicted of robbing two taxi drivers in the late 1990s, derailing his early music career. After his release in 2006, he rebuilt his reputation through community activism and continued making music focused on social justice themes.

The mayor-elect has faced criticism from groups like Jews Fight Back, who called appointing a convicted robber to shape public safety policy “insane.”

The appointment comes as Mamdani prepares to take office next month as NYC’s first Muslim mayor and youngest in over a century. His transition team reflects his campaign promises to bring fresh perspectives to city government, particularly on issues affecting communities of color.

Critics worry that Mamdani’s unconventional appointments signal a lack of serious governance experience. Supporters argue his willingness to include voices from affected communities represents exactly the change voters demanded when they elected him over establishment candidates.

Mamdani is set to be sworn in as New York City’s 111th mayor in January 2026.